The legalization of marijuana in some states and increasing social acceptance of cannabis has marked a new era in obstetrics.
According to new research from Kaiser Permanente, expectant women are increasingly using marijuana products during pregnancy.
Here & Now talks with Kelly Young-Wolff about what's driving this increase in pot use amongst pregnant women.
This segment aired on October 28, 2019.
