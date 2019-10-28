Here & Now
Data from Uber's early tipping period published recently shows that 60% of riders never tipped at all. Drivers were tipped in just 16% of all rides.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about what the Uber study tells us about tipping in general and the myth of meritocracy.
This segment aired on October 28, 2019.
