Former Bolton Deputy Declines To Appear Before House Investigators In Impeachment Inquiry
October 28, 2019
President Trump said Monday that he did not inform the House Intelligence Committee about the raid that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi because he does not trust committee chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry against him.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) for the latest.

This segment aired on October 28, 2019.

