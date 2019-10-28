Here & Now
Former Bolton Deputy Declines To Appear Before House Investigators In Impeachment Inquiry05:43Play
President Trump said Monday that he did not inform the House Intelligence Committee about the raid that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi because he does not trust committee chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry against him.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) for the latest.
This segment aired on October 28, 2019.
