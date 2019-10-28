The Hidden Force Behind Child Poverty Rates In The U.S.09:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 28, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this 2015 photo, two children rest on a hammock at a homeless encampment in the Kakaako district of Honolulu. Homelessness in Hawaii has grown in recent years, leaving the state with 487 homeless per 100,000 people, the nation's highest rate per capita, according to federal statistics. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
In this 2015 photo, two children rest on a hammock at a homeless encampment in the Kakaako district of Honolulu. Homelessness in Hawaii has grown in recent years, leaving the state with 487 homeless per 100,000 people, the nation's highest rate per capita, according to federal statistics. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Child poverty is a huge issue in the U.S., with 17% of kids living in poverty.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Nisha Patel (@heynisha), managing director of Narrative Change & National Initiatives at Robin Hood. Patel leads the U.S. Partnership on Mobility from Poverty, a two-year research project that identifies solutions to boost upward mobility.

This segment aired on October 28, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news