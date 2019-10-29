Here & Now
Brexit: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
U.K. Labour Party Backs Early General Election Ahead Of Brexit Extension05:52Play
The main opposition Labour Party is now backing an early general election in the U.K. ahead of an extended Brexit deadline of Jan. 31, 2020.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson (@jeremyhobson) has all the latest from London.
This segment aired on October 29, 2019.
Related:
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news