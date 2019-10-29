Brexit: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?

U.K. Labour Party Backs Early General Election Ahead Of Brexit Extension05:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Union Jacks and EU flags fly over Britain's Parliament in Londonn. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
Union Jacks and EU flags fly over Britain's Parliament in Londonn. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

The main opposition Labour Party is now backing an early general election in the U.K. ahead of an extended Brexit deadline of Jan. 31, 2020.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson (@jeremyhobson) has all the latest from London.

This segment aired on October 29, 2019.

Related:

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news