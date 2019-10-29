Here & Now
California's largest utility company Pacific Gas and Electric Company has announced more power cuts across northern California Tuesday as wildfires continue to rage in parts of the state.
Although the intention is to save lives, the impact of not having power can be life-threatening for vulnerable residents, including those who have disabilities.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Yomi Wrong of Oakland, who is an advocate for the disability community.
This segment aired on October 29, 2019.
