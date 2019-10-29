How California Blackouts Are Impacting People With Disabilities04:57
October 29, 2019
Traffic lights in the Sonoma area are out due to power outages on October 10, 2019 in Sonoma, California. Power outages were scheduled as preemptive moves by PG&E to address hot, dry and windy weather and the risk of wildfires, according to the company. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
California's largest utility company Pacific Gas and Electric Company has announced more power cuts across northern California Tuesday as wildfires continue to rage in parts of the state.

Although the intention is to save lives, the impact of not having power can be life-threatening for vulnerable residents, including those who have disabilities.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Yomi Wrong of Oakland, who is an advocate for the disability community.

This segment aired on October 29, 2019.

