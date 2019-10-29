A Sense Of Exclusion Sparks Unrest Around The World09:59
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Protesters stand off against riot police in Tsim Sha Tsui district on October 27, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. (Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)
Protesters stand off against riot police in Tsim Sha Tsui district on October 27, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. (Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

Around the world, people are taking to the streets to make their voices heard.

And while each of the demonstrations is rooted in specific, local factors, inequity and a sense of exclusion appear to be fueling global protests.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Branko Milanovic (@BrankoMilan) of the Stone Center of Socio-Economic Inequality at CUNY about the significance of this global unrest.

This segment aired on October 29, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news