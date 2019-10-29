Murray Energy Marks 8th U.S. Coal Bankruptcy In The Last Year. What's Next For The Industry?06:01
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Coal pours off a conveyor belt on the surface of an underground coal mine in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. (Chris Bentley/Here & Now)
Coal pours off a conveyor belt on the surface of an underground coal mine in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. (Chris Bentley/Here & Now)

Murray Energy Corporation, the country's largest private coal company, is the eighth coal company to file for bankruptcy in the last year.

This trend is persisting despite President Trump's stated goal to bolster coal by rolling back Obama-era restrictions and boost so-called clean coal energy.

But what does this mean for the future of the country's coal industry? Host Robin Young talks to Wood Mackenzie energy analyst Gregory Marmon.

This segment aired on October 29, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news