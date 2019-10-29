Here & Now
Murray Energy Marks 8th U.S. Coal Bankruptcy In The Last Year. What's Next For The Industry?06:01Play
Murray Energy Corporation, the country's largest private coal company, is the eighth coal company to file for bankruptcy in the last year.
This trend is persisting despite President Trump's stated goal to bolster coal by rolling back Obama-era restrictions and boost so-called clean coal energy.
But what does this mean for the future of the country's coal industry? Host Robin Young talks to Wood Mackenzie energy analyst Gregory Marmon.
This segment aired on October 29, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news