NSC Official Who Raised Concerns About Trump's July Phone Call With Ukraine's President Testifies05:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is testifying Tuesday as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. He's a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council and the first official to testify who was listening in on the president's July phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley gets the latest on the impeachment inquiry from Greg Jaffe (@GregJaffe), national security reporter for The Washington Post.

This segment aired on October 29, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news