'Never Too Young To Start Cooking': Nonprofit Teaches Kids How To Prepare Nutritious Meals09:34
October 29, 2019
New Leaf Kitchen teaches kids how to cook nutritious, affordable meals. (Courtesy of Annie Streitmarter)
A recent UNICEF report on the state of the world's children finds that 1 in 3 kids under the age of five is either undernourished or overweight.

The reasons behind the problem are complex, but some say one glaring issue in the U.S. is a general lack of nutrition education.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley looks at the on-the-ground approach to tackling this issue with Annie Streitmarter, founder of New Leaf Kitchen — a nonprofit that teaches kids, regardless of income, how to cook nutritious, affordable meals in the greater Cincinnati area.

(Courtesy of Annie Streitmarter)
This segment aired on October 29, 2019.

