Foreign Service officers are testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday as part of the House's ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Democrats also released the text of an impeachment resolution, which details further investigations and outlines procedure. The White House has condemned the resolution as a "sham," but representatives will officially vote on the resolution Thursday.
NPR's Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) discusses the latest with host Jeremy Hobson.
This segment aired on October 30, 2019.
