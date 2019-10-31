Here & Now
Who's Running For President In 2020?
'I Think We're Gonna Win This Thing': Sen. Bernie Sanders On 2020 Campaign11:05Play
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, is running for president on a platform pushing for "Medicare for All," the Green New Deal, tuition-free public colleges, legalizing marijuana and increasing taxes on wealthy Americans.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sanders (@BernieSanders) on the 2020 race so far.
This segment aired on October 31, 2019.
