Who's Running For President In 2020?

'I Think We're Gonna Win This Thing': Sen. Bernie Sanders On 2020 Campaign11:05
October 31, 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders, speaks at an event in Rapid City, S.D. (Kristina Barker/AP)
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, is running for president on a platform pushing for "Medicare for All," the Green New Deal, tuition-free public colleges, legalizing marijuana and increasing taxes on wealthy Americans.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sanders (@BernieSanders) on the 2020 race so far.

This segment aired on October 31, 2019.

