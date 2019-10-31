Every time I come back to England, I visit my grandmother Margaret Hobson. She is now 93 years old and has lived in the United Kingdom all her life. My dad was born and raised here, but obviously, the British accent wasn't passed on to me.

Last year, I interviewed my grandmother for the first time and she told me that she didn't vote in the Brexit referendum, but it was clear that if she had, she'd have voted to leave.

“We’re definitely not Europeans,” she told me. “We’re British and that’s it.”

My grandmother lived with my late grandfather Richard in the city of Coventry for decades. They were married for 67 years and lived in Coventry — where most voted for Brexit — during World War II.

It was a factory town and ended up making materials for the war effort. As a result, it was singled out for attack by the Nazis. My grandmother lived through that, hiding in the hills nearby as the bombs fell. The remains of a destroyed cathedral still stand in the center of town, its bell tower still chiming away on occasion.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that my grandmother doesn’t see herself as European, given that Europeans were at war with her country during her lifetime.

Since my last visit a year ago, she has moved out of the house she and my grandfather lived in for decades. She’s now in an apartment in a retirement community in nearby Kenilworth. Her living room is laid out the same way it was — with a coffee table in the middle, positioned so that she can easily rest her cup of tea on its surface. A newspaper is folded up to the side.

And even though she favored leaving the European Union, she doesn’t think it’ll happen.

“I don’t think so. We’re too involved now with Europe. I don’t think we could ever really break away now. We still think that we’re big enough to run everything on our own, but I’m not so sure,” she tells me with a laugh. “I think we need a bit of help from the others now.”

She also tells me it’s more important to hear from the younger generation, whose lives would be affected more by Brexit than hers will.

On the British side of my family, there are actually three younger generations living in the U.K., most of them near my grandmother.