Brexit: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
Brexit View From Scotland: 'We Want To Stop Boris Johnson,' MP Monaghan Says
Scotland voted to remain in the European Union and members of the Scottish National Party have advocated against the United Kingdom leaving the EU.
The SNP is one of the opposition government parties that supports an early general election.
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Scottish National Party MP Carol Monaghan (@cmonaghanSNP).
This segment aired on October 31, 2019.
