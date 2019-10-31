Here & Now
House Votes To Pass Resolution Formalizing Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump
The House voted largely along party lines Thursday to approve a resolution setting up rules and procedures for the impeachment inquiry.
And Tim Morrison, the top Russia official on President Trump's National Security Council, departed his position Thursday and is testifying on Capitol Hill.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks to White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez (@FrancoOrdonez) about the vote and deposition.
This segment aired on October 31, 2019.
