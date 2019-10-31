Here & Now
As we continue to follow the wildfires in California, we want to consider the future of the company many are blaming for some of the fires: Pacific Gas & Electric, or PG&E.
San Jose has proposed a takeover of its local power system from PG&E. And California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to make a bid for the company, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Severin Borenstein (@BorensteinS), a professor at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and Director Emeritus of the University of California Energy Institute.
This segment aired on October 31, 2019.
