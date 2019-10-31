Celebrating The Theremin: Boston Modern Orchestra Project Honors An Eerie Instrument06:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 31, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The name Theremin might conjure the eerie sounds of horror films or sci-fi movies like 1951's “The Day the Earth Stood Still.”

But Leon Theremin's invention has been inspiring classical musicians and composers since it first wowed the world in 1920.

WBUR's Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) talked to some contemporary artists collaborating on a world premiere to celebrate the early electronic instrument's upcoming 100th birthday.

This segment aired on October 31, 2019.

Andrea Shea Twitter Senior Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news