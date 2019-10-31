The name Theremin might conjure the eerie sounds of horror films or sci-fi movies like 1951's “The Day the Earth Stood Still.”

But Leon Theremin's invention has been inspiring classical musicians and composers since it first wowed the world in 1920.

WBUR's Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) talked to some contemporary artists collaborating on a world premiere to celebrate the early electronic instrument's upcoming 100th birthday.