Washington, D.C., has its first World Series championship in 95 years. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 Wednesday night in Texas, clinching a seven-game series that saw the away team win every time.
Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami). He hosts the daily podcast The Gist.
This segment aired on October 31, 2019.
