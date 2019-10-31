Washington Nationals Are World Series Champions For The First Time Ever03:40
October 31, 2019
Washington, D.C., has its first World Series championship in 95 years. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 Wednesday night in Texas, clinching a seven-game series that saw the away team win every time.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami). He hosts the daily podcast The Gist.

This segment aired on October 31, 2019.

