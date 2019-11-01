Here & Now
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was on Capitol Hill this week, addressing lawmakers and families of the victims of two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets that killed 346 people.
He issued multiple apologies, but also faced questions about why he isn't resigning and how Boeing responded to concerns about the plane's flight control system before the crashes.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Andy Pasztor, reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
This segment aired on November 1, 2019.
