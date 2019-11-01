Here & Now
Brexit: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
Labour MP Bemoans 'Trumpian' Politics06:05Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Labour Party MP David Lammy (@davidlammy), who opposes Brexit and wants the British people to have another chance to vote on leaving the European Union.
Instead, he now faces a re-election campaign. We speak to him about today's politics and what he likes to do when he visits the U.S., where he used to live.
This segment aired on November 1, 2019.
