Brexit: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?

Nigel Farage Pitches 'Leave Alliance' In Brexit Party Election Campaign05:26
November 01, 2019
NPR London correspondent Frank Langfitt and Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.
In Britain Friday, Nigel Farage launched his Brexit Party's election campaign, calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ditch his Brexit deal and "build a Leave alliance."

NPR London correspondent Frank Langfitt (@franklangfitt) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to talk about that and his reporting trip this week to Northern Ireland.

This segment aired on November 1, 2019.

