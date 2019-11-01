Here & Now
Brexit: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
Nigel Farage Pitches 'Leave Alliance' In Brexit Party Election Campaign
In Britain Friday, Nigel Farage launched his Brexit Party's election campaign, calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ditch his Brexit deal and "build a Leave alliance."
NPR London correspondent Frank Langfitt (@franklangfitt) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to talk about that and his reporting trip this week to Northern Ireland.
This segment aired on November 1, 2019.
