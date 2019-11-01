Here & Now
Brexit: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
The Irish border has been a key stumbling block to Brexit because Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland is not.
The concern is that Brexit would mean the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland — and renewal of tensions between those two countries.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Pat Leahy (@patleahyIT), political editor for The Irish Times.
This segment aired on November 1, 2019.
