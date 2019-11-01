Brexit: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?

The Irish Perspective On Brexit05:36
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 01, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Irish border has been a key stumbling block to Brexit because Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland is not.

The concern is that Brexit would mean the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland — and renewal of tensions between those two countries.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Pat Leahy (@patleahyIT), political editor for The Irish Times.

This segment aired on November 1, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news