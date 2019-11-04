A new survey from The New York Times and Siena College finds that former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump by an average of two points in a number of states that went very narrowly to Trump in 2016 — and no other Democrat does as well.

This comes after a poll last week put Biden in fourth place in Iowa, where the caucuses are just under three months away.

NPR's Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow), who is covering the 2020 presidential campaign, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.