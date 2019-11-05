Mormon Family Murdered By Cartel Gunmen In Mexico03:46
November 05, 2019
Mexico's security minister said Tuesday a Mormon family that was ambushed and killed by a cartel in northern Mexico could have been confused with a rival group fighting for control in the region.

There are at least nine victims, including three women and six children. All of those killed are reportedly U.S. citizens.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR's Carrie Kahn (@ckahn) in Mexico City.

This segment aired on November 5, 2019.

Support the news