November 06, 2019
A Democrat appears to have upset the incumbent Republican governor in Kentucky.

Gov. Matt Bevin has been reluctant to concede the race to Andy Beshear, who claimed victory with a margin of about 5,300 votes in Tuesday's election.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ryland Barton (@RylandKY), State House reporter for Kentucky Public Radio.

This segment aired on November 6, 2019.

