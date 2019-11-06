Here & Now
In Kentucky, A Democrat Leads Incumbent Republican Governor In Close Race
A Democrat appears to have upset the incumbent Republican governor in Kentucky.
Gov. Matt Bevin has been reluctant to concede the race to Andy Beshear, who claimed victory with a margin of about 5,300 votes in Tuesday's election.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ryland Barton (@RylandKY), State House reporter for Kentucky Public Radio.
This segment aired on November 6, 2019.
