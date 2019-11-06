Democrats have requested a deposition from acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, but on Tuesday White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley indicated that he's unlikely to comply.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove), about Mulvaney's place in today's controversy, as well as his background, and former time as a congressman from South Carolina. Lovegrove is a political reporter for the Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina.