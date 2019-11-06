Mississippi's 4th Graders Tie Nation On Reading For 1st Time In State's History05:23
November 06, 2019
A student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center, southeast of Brookhaven, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
The National Assessment of Educational Progress results are in, and one bright spot in the data is Mississippi.

Host Jeremy Hobson talks to Bracey Harris (@BraceyHarris), an education reporter for the Hechinger Report, about a controversial state law for third graders that might explain the gains in fourth-grade reading.

This segment aired on November 6, 2019.

