Flights took off for the first time from New Orlean's new billion-dollar airport expansion Wednesday morning. New Orleans is one of many cities trying to upgrade airports to meet increasing demand and changing technologies.

But even as airlines pour millions into such projects, they can't anticipate how revolutions in travel could still leave them stranded. Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan on how airports across the country have tried to keep up with consumers.