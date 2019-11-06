Composer Osvaldo Golijov recently premiered his new song cycle, Falling Out of Time, at Holy Cross College in Massachusetts, where he's also a professor of music.

The poignant work is based on David Grossman's book by the same name. It's about a man dealing with such profound grief after the death of his son that he sets out on a journey to find him, or to find answers. The song cycle, performed by the Grammy-winning Silk Road Ensemble, will be touring the country.

Here & Now's Robin Young visits composer Golijov during an early rehearsal of the new work a week before attending the premiere. Her conversation with Golijov explores music, grief and the process of creating a song cycle.