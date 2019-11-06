Osvaldo Golijov's New 'Falling Out Of Time' Symphony Explores Grief, Renewal11:07
November 06, 2019
Osvaldo Golijov during rehearsal (Photo by Stephanie Berger)
Composer Osvaldo Golijov recently premiered his new song cycle, Falling Out of Time, at Holy Cross College in Massachusetts, where he's also a professor of music.

The poignant work is based on David Grossman's book by the same name. It's about a man dealing with such profound grief after the death of his son that he sets out on a journey to find him, or to find answers. The song cycle, performed by the Grammy-winning Silk Road Ensemble, will be touring the country.

Here & Now's Robin Young visits composer Golijov during an early rehearsal of the new work a week before attending the premiere. Her conversation with Golijov explores music, grief and the process of creating a song cycle.

This segment aired on November 6, 2019.

