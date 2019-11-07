Here & Now
Democratic Candidates Tout Spirituality04:45Play
Democrats hoping to win their party's nomination for president represent the most diverse field in history. Along with age, race, and sexual orientation, the candidates also come with a broad range of religious and spiritual beliefs.
New Hampshire Public Radio's Todd Bookman reports that as they make their way across the state, some candidates are talking about those beliefs in ways Democrats usually don't.
This segment aired on November 7, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news