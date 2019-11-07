Here & Now
Detroit Public School Students Allege They Were Deprived Access To Literacy In Lawsuit09:35Play
A three-judge panel is set to hear oral arguments in a 2016 case regarding six students from Detroit's worst-performing public schools who allege lack of books, classrooms without teachers and extreme temperatures deprived them of their right to access literacy in their public schools.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jamarria Hall, one of the plaintiffs in the case.
This segment aired on November 7, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news