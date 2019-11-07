Detroit Public School Students Allege They Were Deprived Access To Literacy In Lawsuit09:35
November 07, 2019
Students walk outside Pershing High School, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/AP)
A three-judge panel is set to hear oral arguments in a 2016 case regarding six students from Detroit's worst-performing public schools who allege lack of books, classrooms without teachers and extreme temperatures deprived them of their right to access literacy in their public schools.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jamarria Hall, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

This segment aired on November 7, 2019.

