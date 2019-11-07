DJ Sessions: The Best Of Afrobeat09:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 07, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble (Photo by Ray Yau)
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble (Photo by Ray Yau)

DJ Rich Medina (@richmedina), who hosts "Jump N Funk" afrobeat dance parties, shares with us the history of Afrobeat music, and how founder Fela Kuti's legacy continues to inspire musicians and listeners all over the world.

Antibalas (Photo by Michael Davis)
Antibalas (Photo by Michael Davis)

Music From The Segment

Tony Allen, "Progress"

Antibalas, "Filibuster XXX"

Seun Kuti, "Na Oil"

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, "Sankofa"

Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.

This segment aired on November 7, 2019.

Related:

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news