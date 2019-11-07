Here & Now
DJ Rich Medina (@richmedina), who hosts "Jump N Funk" afrobeat dance parties, shares with us the history of Afrobeat music, and how founder Fela Kuti's legacy continues to inspire musicians and listeners all over the world.
Music From The Segment
Tony Allen, "Progress"
Antibalas, "Filibuster XXX"
Seun Kuti, "Na Oil"
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, "Sankofa"
Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.
This segment aired on November 7, 2019.
