The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday night to greenlight a controversial ban on homeless camping, joining other cities in the west that are getting pushback on plans to address homelessness.

The rule means people can't legally sleep on streets in the downtown area if there are shelter beds available. Opponents packed the meeting room to decry the ban as a "war on the poor."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Joe Schoenmann (@joedowntownlv), host and senior producer of KNPR's State of Nevada.