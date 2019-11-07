Here & Now
Finding Home In Paradise A Year After The Camp Fire Devastated The California Town
A year ago this Friday, the so-called Camp Fire ravaged the Northern California town of Paradise. The fire claimed the lives of 85 people and forever changed the way that California combats fires.
Host Tonya Mosley is on the ground this week to bring us the stories of the people who have left and those who still call Paradise their home.
This segment aired on November 7, 2019.
