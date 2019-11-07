Finding Home In Paradise A Year After The Camp Fire Devastated The California Town10:57
November 07, 2019
A recent aerial view of a neighborhood in Paradise, California, that was destroyed by the Camp Fire. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A year ago this Friday, the so-called Camp Fire ravaged the Northern California town of Paradise. The fire claimed the lives of 85 people and forever changed the way that California combats fires.

Host Tonya Mosley is on the ground this week to bring us the stories of the people who have left and those who still call Paradise their home.

Carrie Stratton and family. (Courtesy of the Stratton family)
Carrie Stratton and family. (Courtesy of the Stratton family)

This segment aired on November 7, 2019.

