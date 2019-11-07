Here & Now
As the impeachment inquiry heats up, some media outlets have reported that they know the name of the whistleblower at its center. The alleged identity has not been confirmed by NPR.
President Trump has also called for the whistleblower to be outed, and federal law only prohibits workplace retaliation against the whistleblower, not their unmasking.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to NPR media correspondent and On Point host David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about the dilemma this has presented for reporters.
