November 07, 2019
The Trump administration has sued drugmaker Gilead Sciences over sales of the HIV-prevention drug Truvada — a drug approved for daily use as PrEP to help prevent HIV-negative people from contracting HIV from a partner who is positive.

The government says the company is earning billions from research funded by taxpayers.

Host Jeremy Hobsons speaks with Kaiser Health News reporter Shefali Luthra (@shefalil).

This segment aired on November 7, 2019.

