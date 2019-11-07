Here & Now
Trump Administration Files Patent Lawsuit Against HIV-Prevention Drugmaker
The Trump administration has sued drugmaker Gilead Sciences over sales of the HIV-prevention drug Truvada — a drug approved for daily use as PrEP to help prevent HIV-negative people from contracting HIV from a partner who is positive.
The government says the company is earning billions from research funded by taxpayers.
Host Jeremy Hobsons speaks with Kaiser Health News reporter Shefali Luthra (@shefalil).
This segment aired on November 7, 2019.
