Here & Now
Civilians On Both Sides Of Turkey-Syria Border Relieved By Ceasefire03:17Play
When Turkey and Syrian Kurdish fighters agreed to a ceasefire, no one was more relieved than civilians living on both sides of the border.
For people living in Turkey within mortar range of YPG Kurdish militants, including the majority that supports Turkey's military operation, there's no time like the present to turn a temporary cessation of hostilities into a permanent one.
NPR international correspondent Peter Kenyon, who is based in Istanbul, Turkey, has the story.
This segment aired on November 7, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news