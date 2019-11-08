Thirty years ago on Saturday, the Berlin Wall came down, leading to the reunification of East and West Germany.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports. Various graffiti is painted on the Berlin Wall on the West Berlin side in April 1984 while East German and Soviet flags (R) fly on the other side of the East Berlin no-mans-land spiked with anti-tanks traps. (Joel Robine/AFP/Getty Images) Hundreds of people gather Nov. 15, 1989, at the Berlin Wall in front of the huge Brandenburg Gate in the hopes that East German troops would smash their next passage through the barrier at that highly symbolic point. (Rob Kozloff/AP) Thousands of young East Berliners crowd atop the Berlin Wall, near the Brandenburg Gate on November 11, 1989. Two days before, Gunter Schabowski, the East Berlin Communist party boss, declared that starting from midnight, East Germans would be free to leave the country, without permission, at any point along the border, including the crossing-points through the Wall in Berlin. (Gerard Malie/AFP/Getty Images) A crowd of West Berliners gathers on the western side of the Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz to watch East German workers pull down segments of the barrier early Sunday, November 12, 1989. (Rudi Blaha/AP) People from East Germany greet citizens of West Germany at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin 22 December 1989. (Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images) A view from the east of Berliners gathered on the Berlin Wall to celebrate the New Year and the effective end of the city's partition, 31st December 1989. A banner reads "Good luck and peace for a new Germany." (Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)