Online retailer Alibaba took in $31 billion by 6 p.m. in China on Monday, beating its previous record for Singles Day.

Singles Day, which was created as an alternative to Valentine's Day by Chinese students in the 1990s, is now the world's busiest online shopping day.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), a business analyst for CBS News and the host of Jill On Money.