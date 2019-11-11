Here & Now
New Hampshire Voter Law Draws Controversy04:59Play
A new voter residency law in New Hampshire has led to charges of voter suppression and a legal challenge. Some say it's an attempt by Republicans to prevent out-of-state college students from voting.
WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks (@anthonygbrooks) has the story.
This segment aired on November 11, 2019.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
