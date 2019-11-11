New Hampshire Voter Law Draws Controversy04:59
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 11, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

A new voter residency law in New Hampshire has led to charges of voter suppression and a legal challenge. Some say it's an attempt by Republicans to prevent out-of-state college students from voting.

WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks (@anthonygbrooks) has the story.

This segment aired on November 11, 2019.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news