Lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill after Veterans Day to oversee the next public phase of the impeachment inquiry. Many witnesses that have already testified behind closed doors will appear again to answer questions in front of TV cameras.

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, released a memoir where she criticized some of Trump's inner circle while pledging loyalty to the president.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins host Jeremy Hobson to discuss another busy week in Washington.