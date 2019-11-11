Here & Now
Supreme Court To Weigh In On Trump Administration Ending DACA05:50Play
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Tuesday about the Trump administration's 2017 decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
DACA is an Obama-era program that allowed some immigrants to avoid deportation if they met certain criteria.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Amy Howe (@AHoweBlogger), founder and reporter of SCOTUS Blog.
This segment aired on November 11, 2019.
