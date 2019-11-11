Supreme Court To Weigh In On Trump Administration Ending DACA05:50
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 11, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Tuesday about the Trump administration's 2017 decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

DACA is an Obama-era program that allowed some immigrants to avoid deportation if they met certain criteria.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Amy Howe (@AHoweBlogger), founder and reporter of SCOTUS Blog.

This segment aired on November 11, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news