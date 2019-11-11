More than 1,500 asylum seekers are living in tent cities close to the international bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, as they await their asylum cases to be heard to enter the U.S.

Many of these new encampments are a result of the Trump administration's Migration Protection Protocol or the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy, which requires asylum seekers to stay in Mexico before filing for asylum.

Host Tonya Mosley talks with Margaret Huang (@MargaretLHuang), executive director of Amnesty International USA, about the conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.