Here & Now
Arctic Airmass Hits U.S. — When Will It End?03:28Play
A huge swath of the country is facing below-freezing weather on Tuesday.
Chicago and St. Louis already set record lows on Monday and the National Weather Service is warning that over the next couple of days hundreds more cold temperature records could be broken.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan), chief meteorologist at NBC Connecticut.
This segment aired on November 12, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news