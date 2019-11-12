The CEO of Uber says he was wrong to call the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi merely a "mistake" and then compare it to an accident with Uber's self-driving cars.

Dara Khosrowshahi made the remarks in an interview with Axios released Sunday and was widely criticized for them.

The gaffe has many reexamining Silicon Valley's relationships with Saudi Arabia. The head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is on Uber's board of directors, but it's not just Uber — Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also an investor in Twitter, where two former employees used their roles at the company to spy on Saudi dissidents, federal prosecutors alleged last week.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor at large at Recode and a columnist for the New York Times.