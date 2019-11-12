Here & Now
Freezing Cold Weather During Harvest Adds To Stressful Year For Farmers In Michigan05:17Play
Winter weather has arrived early across much of the U.S. Cities from the southern plains to the Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes could set records Tuesday and Wednesday for cold temperatures.
The conditions deal another blow to farmers that have been rushing to harvest crops after a challenging year of extreme conditions. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Theresa Sisung, crops specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau.
This segment aired on November 12, 2019.
