Here & Now
Army Corps Explores Solutions For Miami-Dade Communities At Flood Risk04:18Play
Like many coastal communities, Miami-Dade County in Florida is grappling with how to protect itself from sea level rise and flooding from hurricanes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking at how to reduce risk for many of these communities.
But some residents and activists worry that it comes at a high social cost. Jenny Staletovich (@jenstaletovich) of WLRN reports.
This segment aired on November 12, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news