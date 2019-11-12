Army Corps Explores Solutions For Miami-Dade Communities At Flood Risk04:18
November 12, 2019
Miami-Dade County is grappling with how to protect itself from sea level rise and flooding from hurricanes. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Like many coastal communities, Miami-Dade County in Florida is grappling with how to protect itself from sea level rise and flooding from hurricanes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking at how to reduce risk for many of these communities.

But some residents and activists worry that it comes at a high social cost. Jenny Staletovich (@jenstaletovich) of WLRN reports.

This segment aired on November 12, 2019.

