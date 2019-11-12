An encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, is a stopping point for asylum-seekers who are waiting for a chance at legal entry into the United States.

The conditions at the encampment are poor but a group of U.S. volunteers called Team Brownsville is crossing the border daily to help.

Andrea Asuaje (@aasuaje) and Yasmin Amer (@yasminamer) are reporters and producers for WBUR's Kind World.

This story was produced for WBUR's Kind World podcast.