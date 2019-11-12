Volunteers Offer Food And Compassion To Asylum-Seekers At U.S.-Mexico Border09:30
November 12, 2019
Team Brownsville volunteers serving dinner to asylum seekers stuck in Matamoros, Mexico (Andrea Asuaje/WBUR)
An encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, is a stopping point for asylum-seekers who are waiting for a chance at legal entry into the United States.

The conditions at the encampment are poor but a group of U.S. volunteers called Team Brownsville is crossing the border daily to help.

Andrea Asuaje (@aasuaje) and Yasmin Amer (@yasminamer) are reporters and producers for WBUR's Kind World.

This story was produced for WBUR's Kind World podcast.

This segment aired on November 12, 2019.

Yasmin Amer
Yasmin Amer is a producer and reporter for WBUR’s Kind World podcast.

Andrea Asuaje
Andrea Asuaje is a reporter and producer in WBUR’s iLab, where she makes Kind World. She is honored to share these emotional and impactful stories of hope, love and compassion with the WBUR audience.

