Here & Now
Volunteers Offer Food And Compassion To Asylum-Seekers At U.S.-Mexico Border09:30Play
An encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, is a stopping point for asylum-seekers who are waiting for a chance at legal entry into the United States.
The conditions at the encampment are poor but a group of U.S. volunteers called Team Brownsville is crossing the border daily to help.
Andrea Asuaje (@aasuaje) and Yasmin Amer (@yasminamer) are reporters and producers for WBUR's Kind World.
This story was produced for WBUR's Kind World podcast.
This segment aired on November 12, 2019.
Yasmin Amer Producer, Kind World
Yasmin Amer is a producer and reporter for WBUR’s Kind World podcast.
Andrea Asuaje Reporter/Producer, Kind World
Andrea Asuaje is a reporter and producer in WBUR’s iLab, where she makes Kind World. She is honored to share these emotional and impactful stories of hope, love and compassion with the WBUR audience.
