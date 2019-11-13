'Climate Change In Front Of Our Eyes': Australia Megafires Continue To Burn05:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 13, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
RFS Firefighters battle a spot fire on November 13, 2019 in Hillville, Australia. (Sam Mooy/Getty Images)
RFS Firefighters battle a spot fire on November 13, 2019 in Hillville, Australia. (Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

In Australia, fire season is off to an early and intense start. Dozens of fires are now burning out of control in New South Wales, the country's most populous state, and the conditions have sparked a fresh debate among government leaders about the role of climate change.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Amanda McKenzie (@McKenzieAmanda), CEO of the Climate Council of Australia, an independent non-profit group.

This segment aired on November 13, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news