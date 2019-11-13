Here & Now
'Climate Change In Front Of Our Eyes': Australia Megafires Continue To Burn05:48Play
In Australia, fire season is off to an early and intense start. Dozens of fires are now burning out of control in New South Wales, the country's most populous state, and the conditions have sparked a fresh debate among government leaders about the role of climate change.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Amanda McKenzie (@McKenzieAmanda), CEO of the Climate Council of Australia, an independent non-profit group.
This segment aired on November 13, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news