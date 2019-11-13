DJ Sessions: Dijon, Jaimie Branch And More Upcoming Artists09:53
November 13, 2019
Dijon. (Photo by Jack Karaszewski)
KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez (@anthonyvaladez) shares five artists he thinks will be huge in 2020.

He hosts the new podcast "Place In Sound."

Holy Hive. (Catherine Orchard)
Music From The Segment

Dijon, "Crybaby"

Holy Hive, "Hypnosis"

Natalie Slade, "Humidity"

Teebs, "Slumber"

Jaimie Branch, "Fly or Die"

Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.

This segment aired on November 13, 2019.

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

