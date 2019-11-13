Here & Now
KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez (@anthonyvaladez) shares five artists he thinks will be huge in 2020.
He hosts the new podcast "Place In Sound."
Music From The Segment
Dijon, "Crybaby"
Holy Hive, "Hypnosis"
Natalie Slade, "Humidity"
Teebs, "Slumber"
Jaimie Branch, "Fly or Die"
Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.
This segment aired on November 13, 2019.
